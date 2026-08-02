New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian boxers Narender Berwal and Ankush Panghal for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Narender Berwal for winning the silver medal in the men's 90+kg boxing event and praised his courage and determination throughout the competition.

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"Very happy that Narender Berwal has won a Silver in the Men's 90+ kg Boxing event at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him for displaying immense courage and determination throughout the competition. May the future bring him several more accomplishments," PM Modi wrote.

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The Prime Minister also congratulated Ankush Panghal on winning the gold medal in the men's 80kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"Proud of Ankush Panghal for winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 80 kg Boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. His strength and skill were truly commendable during the games. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. May this feat inspire many more young boxers to pursue excellence," Modi wrote in another post on X.

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India concluded its historic boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals after Narender Berwal secured silver in the men's 90+kg category on Saturday.

The remarkable performance saw India finish atop the boxing medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games.

In the men's 90+kg final, Narender was beaten by England's Damar Thomas, losing 0-5 in a unanimous decision to settle for the silver medal. Despite the defeat, his podium finish capped a memorable campaign for the Indian boxing contingent.

Panghal delivered India's seventh gold medal in boxing, defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in a split decision in the men's 80kg final.

India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, despite the reduced sports programme. (ANI)

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