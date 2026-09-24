PM Modi hails Seema, Anantjeet-Parinaaz, badminton team for Asian Games medals

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Seema Kumari for winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m event at the Asian Games, praising her determination, endurance, discipline and hard work.

He also hailed the duo of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka for securing the nation's first-ever skeet team mixed event bronze at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. He also congratulated the Indian men's badminton team for their bronze medal at the Asian Games.

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Congratulating Seema Kumari, the Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X, writing, “Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her. Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work. Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead: PM @narendramodi”

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Notably, Seema stayed in contention throughout the race and pulled away from the chasing pack in the closing stages to secure third place. The gold and silver medals were decided in a sprint finish between Winfred Yavi and Nozomi Tanaka. Seema’s bronze added another medal to India’s athletics tally at the Games.

Congratulating Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, the Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X, writing, “Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their achievement marks India’s first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Games. Best wishes to both of them! May this success inspire many more milestones in the times to come: PM @narendramodi”

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The mixed pairing of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal captured the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet shooting finals on Thursday.

In the skeet team mixed event, India managed a score of 44 across six series, with China setting a world record with a score of 52 to win the gold. The silver went to South Korea, which had a score of 51. China broke the world record of 47, previously held by Qatar since January 2026, with the former record holders finishing in fourth and final spot with 18 points.

PM Modi also congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team on winning the bronze medal.

“Congratulations to our Men’s Badminton Team on winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games! This medal reflects their passion and hard work. The entire team displayed great spirit throughout the competition. Best wishes to them for the events ahead: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO said in an X post.

In the men’s badminton team event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match.

Lakshya Sen lost the opening match 21-16, 21-18 against Shi Yuqi. Lakshya started strongly, but Shi fought back to take the first game. The Indian shuttler also challenged in the second game, drawing level at 16-16 before the Chinese player closed out the match.

Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions, then produced a strong performance against the world No. 3 Chinese pair. The Indian duo dominated the opening game and held their composure in the second after the Chinese pair saved two match points to make it 20-20. Satwik-Chirag converted their third match point to level the tie at 1-1.

Ayush Shetty then went down 21-19, 21-13 against world No. 12 Li Shi Feng, giving China a 2-1 lead.With India needing a win in the fourth match, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun faced He Ji Ting and Liu Yi. However, the Indian pair lost 21-16, 17-21, 21-9, ending India’s hopes of reaching a second successive men’s team final.India had assured a medal after defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals, with Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag and Ayush Shetty winning their respective matches. (ANI)

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