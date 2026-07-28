New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian para-athlete Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla for winning the bronze medal in the women's shot put F57 final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Taking to X, PM Modi praised Shilpa's performance and highlighted her personal-best throw in the event.

Advertisement

"A brilliant performance by Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla at the Commonwealth Games 2026! Congratulations to Shilpa for having won the Bronze Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 Final and that too with a personal best throw. This is indeed a remarkable accomplishment," PM Modi wrote.

Advertisement

A brilliant performance by Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla at the Commonwealth Games 2026! Congratulations to Shilpa for having won the Bronze Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 Final and that too with a personal best throw. This is indeed a remarkable accomplishment. #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/XeQSrH0MKn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2026

Shilpa had originally finished fourth with a personal best throw of 7.26 metres, but moved onto the podium after Iyiazi's result was struck off, according to ESPN. The revised standings saw fellow Indian Sharmila Dhankar retain the gold medal with a season-best effort of 9.81m, while Ghana's Zinabu Issah took silver with 8.65m.

Shilpa's medal also marked a significant personal milestone for the Karnataka para-athlete, whose journey to the Commonwealth podium has been shaped by resilience and perseverance.Born in Kanchigara Koppalu village in Mysuru district, Shilpa lost her left leg at the age of four after being hit by a speeding truck.

Advertisement

Despite the life-altering accident, she pursued her education, completed a postgraduate degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), and initially worked as a school teacher before taking up para-athletics.

Her personal best throw of 7.26m in Glasgow initially left her just outside the medals, but the official review and subsequent disqualification of the Nigerian athlete elevated her to a well-deserved bronze, giving India its first double podium finish of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in a single event.

The women's shot put F57 competition was dominated by Sharmila Dhankar, who continued her dream run by winning gold with a season-best throw of 9.81m. The 40-year-old Haryana para-athlete produced the standout performance of the final, while Issah claimed silver for Ghana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)