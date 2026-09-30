PM Modi hails women’s relay gold, Gulveer’s hat-trick and Pooja’s bronze at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s 4×400m relay team on their gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games 2026, calling it “a proud moment for Indian athletics”.

India clinched its first athletics gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the quartet of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top in the women’s 4x400m relay final on Tuesday. Bahrain won silver with 3:30.21, while China secured bronze after clocking 3:31.02.

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In an X post by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi congratulated Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj for their gold medal-winning performance in the women’s 4×400m relay, praising their speed, determination and teamwork. He called the achievement a proud moment for Indian athletics.

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“Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium. This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh clinched his third medal at the Asian Games 2026, winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. With the bronze, Gulveer became the first Indian man to win three individual medals at a single Asian Games event. Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third in a closely contested race. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a time of 13:30.79, while Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi claimed silver after finishing in 13:31.43.

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PM Modi congratulated Gulveer Singh on winning bronze in the men’s 5000m, praising his hat-trick of podium finishes, consistency, endurance and determination at the Asian Games.

“It’s truly been a special Asian Games for Gulveer Singh! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze in the Men’s 5000m. It’s a remarkable hat-trick of podium finishes. His consistency, endurance and determination are noteworthy. Best wishes to him for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

Pooja also clinched the bronze medal in the women’s high jump event at the Asian Games 2026. Pooja cleared 1.84m to finish third on the podium in a closely contested competition.

She successfully cleared each of her attempts up to 1.84m, with all her jumps coming on the first attempt. Her clean card helped her secure the bronze medal on countback, ahead of athletes from China and Kazakhstan who also recorded the same height.

Congratulating her, PM Modi said, “A proud moment for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Pooja on winning the Bronze medal in the Women’s High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. This is India’s first medal in the event at the Asian Games since over two decades. It’s truly a memorable achievement. Best wishes for her upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

India’s men’s 4x400m relay team of Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian quartet clocked 3:01.61 to finish third in a closely contested race, where less than a second separated the top three teams. Japan won the gold medal with a time of 3:00.75, while Qatar secured the silver medal after clocking 3:00.93.

“Remarkable indeed! Congratulations to Dharmveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK on winning Bronze in the Men’s 4×400m Relay with a superb time. May their success contribute to the popularity of athletics in the times to come: PM @narendramodi,” he said. (ANI)

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