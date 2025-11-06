New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the triumphant Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, following their historic maiden World Cup victory.

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister urged them to engage with the younger generation.

"Whenever you all go home, visit your school and interact with the students and spend a day with them. The students and the school will remember you for life. Select three schools for one year and visit them," said PM Modi.

He further encouraged the players to take part in the Fit India Movement, adding, "Participate in the Fit India Movement, you should appeal to the women to actively participate in making India fit..."

Head coach Amol Mazumdar praised the contribution of the team and highlighted a special milestone achieved during the tournament.

"Uma Chetry is the first girl from the Northeast to play for India," he said.

Cricketer Uma Chetry, reflecting on her journey, said, "I was very happy on my debut, as playing for India is a very big thing. I wanted to win that match for the team..."

Chetry got her opportunity in India's last league match against Bangladesh, which was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh spoke about the team's faith in her during crucial moments.

"The team has always shown trust in me whenever there is a tough situation," she said.

Spinner Radha Yadav highlighted the unity within the side despite early setbacks.

"We lost three matches, but the best part was that we were always together. We always backed each other. It was genuine and pure," she remarked.

Pacer Arundhati Reddy shared a heartwarming message from home during her interaction with the Prime Minister.

"I wanted to share my mother's message with you. She says you are her hero. She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I am meeting her hero," said Reddy. (ANI)

