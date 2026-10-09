PM Modi interacts with Team India participants at WorldSkills Competition Shanghai 2026

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with representatives of Team India who participated in the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai 2026, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

During the interaction, the participants shared their experiences during the competition. They expressed pride in representing their country at the world stage.

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The participants also discussed adapting to new tools, software, technical systems and work processes during the international competition. They also spoke about the work being done by the government towards skill development, which is helping youth.

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Notably, Team India secured 10th position at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai 2026, winning 6 Silver Medals and 20 Medals for Excellence.

Improving upon its 13th-place finish at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where India secured four Bronze Medals and 12 Medals for Excellence, the result marked an important milestone for the country’s skilled youth on the global stage.

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The six Silver Medals at WorldSkills Shanghai were won by Smriti Nambiar in Bakery, Mohammed Salam in Dental Prosthetics; Kovid Ajay Gangrade in Digital Interactive Media Design, Parth Vohra in Industrial Design Technology, Mehrunissa Begum in Logistics and Freight Forwarding; and Saniya Joshi in Retail Sales. Their achievements span creative, technical and service-sector skills, reflecting the breadth of Indian talent on the global stage, as per the press release.

India also secured 20 medals for Excellence across technical, industrial, digital, creative and service skills. Smriti Nambiar, Silver Medallist in Bakery, was recognised as Best of the Nation for India.

The six-day international event, held from 22–27 September 2026, brought together over 1,400 young competitors from around 70 countries and regions. Representing India was its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors participating across 63 skills, spanning emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, engineering, creative industries and specialised services.

Following four days of intense competition from 23–26 September, the winners were recognised at the grand closing ceremony on 27th September in Shanghai. The ceremony celebrated exceptional technical proficiency, innovation, precision and craftsmanship, bringing together competitors, international delegations, experts and industry representatives from across the world. (ANI)

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