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Home / Sports / PM Modi leads country in lauding Mirabai Chanu after her CWG gold

PM Modi leads country in lauding Mirabai Chanu after her CWG gold

He described Mirabai’s latest triumph as another 'glorious chapter' in India’s weightlifting history and also congratulated men’s lifter Rishikanta Singh on his silver medal

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after winning gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image credits/PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in lauding Indian weightlifting icon and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu after she produced another historic performance by winning her third Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday.

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PM Modi described Mirabai’s latest triumph as another “glorious chapter” in India’s weightlifting history and also congratulated men’s lifter Rishikanta Singh on his silver medal.

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Mirabai reaffirmed her status as the undisputed queen of Indian weightlifting, delivering a commanding performance to capture gold in the women’s 48kg category.

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The Olympic silver medallist rewrote the record books, shattering the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games snatch records while setting new Games marks in the clean and jerk and total to further cement her legacy as one of India’s greatest weightlifters.

“Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting!” wrote PM Modi on ‘X’.

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“The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” he added.

Despite competing with a troublesome knee, 28-year-old Rishikanta scripted history by becoming the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

Congratulating him, Modi praised Rishikanta’s grit and determination, saying his fighting spirit had brought immense joy to the nation.

“Very proud of Indian lifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam for winning a Silver Medal and also achieving his personal best. His determination and outstanding performance have brought immense joy to the nation. May he continue to scale greater heights and inspire many young athletes. Best wishes for his future endeavours!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Mirabai, saying her historic gold was the reward for years of unwavering dedication.

“Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Gold Medal in Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought glory to the nation,” Singh wrote on ‘X’.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and dedication that continues to inspire millions of young Indians. Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years to come,” he added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Mirabai’s remarkable consistency after she completed a rare hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals, having also topped the podium in the 2018, 2022 and now the 2026 Glasgow edition.

“A hat-trick of GOLD medals! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on clinching the Gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Your unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength continue to make India proud on the global stage,” wrote Mandaviya on ‘X’.

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