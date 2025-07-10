PM Modi makes cricket references in speech in Namibia Parliament, wishes success in co-hosting 2027 Cricket World Cup

Windhoek [Namibia], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's references to cricket during his address to the joint session of the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday drew thunderous applause.

PM Modi referred to cricket in the context of increasing bilateral trade and then said, "we are just warming up".

"Our bilateral trade has crossed 800 million dollars. But, like on the cricket field, we are just warming up. We will score faster and score more," he said.

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi wished Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

"I conclude by wishing Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup. And, if your Eagles need any cricket tips, you know whom to call," he said, evoking another round of applause.

Eagles is the nickname of the Namibian men's national cricket team.

The 2027 Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"While the other two teams have qualified directly as hosts because they are full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and play Test cricket, the same privilege is not available for Namibia, who will have to play the qualifiers.

The event could also be the last chance for Indian legend Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to clinch the trophy as seniors, with Virat having won back in 2011. Rohit, leading the team in a 50-over World Cup in India back in 2023, endured one of the most heart-breaking losses as Pat Cummins-led Australia triumphed in the finals at Ahmedabad.

Namibia's sole appearance in the 50-over World Cup was in the 2003 edition, where they finished last, losing all six matches.

They did participate in the T20 World Cup 2021, concluding their campaign in the Super 12 Stage with three wins and five losses.

In the next tournament in Australia in 2022, they exited in the group stage, but secured a shocker win over former T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka.

PM Modi received a standing ovation and non-stop applause after his address at the Namibian Parliament.

PM Modi departed from Namibia for New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his five-nation tour. (ANI)

