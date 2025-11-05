New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted the Indian women's team, which secured the ICC Women's World Cup, at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 (after a narrow loss to England in the finals at Lord's), when they had met the PM without the trophy, and now that they have met him with the trophy, they wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties, said PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of PM Modi.

Deepti Sharma, who was crowned the 'Player of the Tournament' with 215 runs and 22 wickets to her name, including a fifty and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa, said she had been waiting to meet the Prime Minister Modi. She recalled their meeting in 2017, and when the PM had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream.

PM mentioned how Deepti had written 'Jai Shri Ram' on her Instagram account and had a tattoo of Lord Hanuman on her arm. The all-rounder said it gives her strength.

Harmanpreet asked PM Modi how he manages to always remain in the present. To this, he said that being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit.

The Prime Minister also recalled the famous catch of Harleen Deol in 2021 against England (during a T20I in the UK), about which he had posted on social media at that time.

PM Modi discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. She said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it.

PM discussed the now-famous catch of Amanjot Kaur to dismiss the in-form South African skipper and centurion, Laura Wolvaardt, which she took after several fumbles. Amanjot said this is one fumble that she likes to see. PM said while catching, you must be seeing the ball, but after the catch, you must be seeing the trophy.

Kranti Gaud, the young pacer who took nine wickets in eight matches, mentioned how her brother is a big fan of PM Modi, to which he immediately gave an open invite to meet them.

PM asked them to take forward the message of 'Fit India', especially for girls across the country. He discussed the growing problem of obesity and highlighted the importance of being fit. He also asked them to go to their schools and motivate young minds there. (ANI)

