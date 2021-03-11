PM Modi meets world champion Zareen & Co

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who won bronze in the recent World Championships in Istanbul. While Zareen clinched gold in the 52kg division, Moun and debutant Hooda earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories, respectively. "Glad to have met boxers Nikhat Zareen, Moun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women's World Boxing Championship," Modi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon