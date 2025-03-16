New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fascinating story about a lesser-known football hub in India, called 'Mini Brazil,' from where "nearly 80 national-level players have come," during a podcast with renowned computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman. Recalling his visit to a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, Modi spoke about a unique community where football has been a way of life for four generations.

"Another interesting memory just came to mind. There's a state in India called Madhya Pradesh, right in the centre. There's a district called Shahdol, a completely tribal region where a large tribal community resides," he said.

During his visit, Modi was particularly drawn to a group of young boys, children, and older youth, all dressed in sports uniforms. Their response to his simple question left him surprised.

"I really enjoy interacting with people from such communities, especially the self-help groups run by tribal women. So I decided to visit them and have a conversation. But when I got there, I noticed something fascinating. Around 80 to 100 young boys, kids and even some older youth all dressed in sports uniforms standing together," Modi noted.

He said, "Naturally, I walked over to them. So I asked them, 'Where are you all from?' And they replied, 'We're from mini Brazil.' I was surprised and said, 'What do you mean by mini Brazil?' They said, 'That's what people call our village.' Curious, I asked, 'Why do they call it mini Brazil?' They explained, 'In our village, football has been played for four generations. Nearly 80 national-level players have come from here. Our entire village is dedicated to football.'"

The Prime Minister further revealed that the passion for the sport in this village is so intense that their annual football match attracts between 20,000 to 25,000 spectators from nearby areas.

Expressing his optimism about India's growing football culture, Modi said, "I see the growing craze for football in India these days as a positive sign because it not only fuels passion, but also builds true team spirit."

India, known globally for its cricket dominance, has been witnessing a steady rise in football enthusiasm, especially in regions like Kerala, West Bengal, and the Northeast. However, Modi's story sheds light on how deeply the sport is ingrained even in lesser-known tribal communities, where football is more than just a game--it's a tradition. (ANI)

