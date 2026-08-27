PM Modi outlines vision for sporting Viksit Bharat at Khelo India dialogue

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Khelo India Samvaad via video conference, addressing youth and athletes who connected from over 5,000 institutes across the country as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations.

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The Khelo India Samvaad was held as part of the celebrations for National Sports Day, which is celebrated on August 29 every year, as the birth anniversary of former Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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The Prime Minister, speaking to the youth across the nation via video conferencing, touched upon the deeper purpose of sports in nation-building. He said, "When I talk about sports, it isn't just about winning medals; it is a campaign to integrate India's sports power and youth energy to build a Viksit Bharat. I have always said, "Those who play will blossom."

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The PM informed the youth of the launch of a massive national Talent Hunt to target children aged 5 to 15. "Whatever support is needed from the government for this, the government will walk shoulder-to-shoulder with you in it," PM Modi said.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, welcomed the Prime Minister virtually from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, and said, "The country has, for the first time, seen sports not merely as an activity but as a national priority."

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The Sports Minister hailed the Prime Minister's personal connect with athletes. He said to the PM, "Your personal connect with athletes is the biggest strength of your sports vision. You have celebrated champions' victories; you have always given them praise and encouragement. But when any athlete faced defeat, you never left their side. This is the reason why India's athletes consider you their own."

Mandaviya hailed the reach of the MyBharat platform, saying, "More than 2.4 crore youth across the country have already joined it, and are contributing to nation-building alongside their careers."

On the government's youth-centric approach to policy-making, he said, "Based on the ideas of the youth, this year's budget was called the Youth-Centric Budget. Today the youth of the country feel that their ideas are no longer ignored, but implemented."

Mandaviya also outlined the importance of strengthening sports governance through transparency and accountability. He said, "Through the National Sports Governance Act, the effort to strengthen transparency, accountability and fair opportunity ensures that talent gets its due."

After the Prime Minister's address, Olympic medallist Gagan Narang shared his inspiring journey as an athlete with the youth present at IIT Gandhinagar.

Narang said, "Thanks to the administrative changes in sports nowadays, the athletes get the best equipment to compete at the international level. It is because of such changes that we have come here."

He was joined by 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist Sheetal Devi, who also shared her inspiring journey with those present. She said, "Mindsets have changed today. Those who used to question, 'what can they (para-athletes) achieve,' today say, 'yes, they will achieve; they are the ones who will bring home the medals'."

The students of IIT Gandhinagar made a presentation to the youth present at the event, built around five key themes outlined by the Prime Minister - Sports, Olympic Aspirations, Youth Leadership, Viksit Bharat, and Nasha Mukt Yuva - with a strong focus on India's journey towards achieving sporting excellence. (ANI)

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