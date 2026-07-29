PM Modi to launch 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' on August 2

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the "Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan" on August 2 and inspire the youth of the nation to contribute towards building a Drug-Free India.

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Responding to PM Modi's call, this campaign will begin as a nationwide Jan Bhagidari movement, led by MY Bharat youth, with the objective of uniting young people across the country in a collective national mission against substance abuse.

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Inspired by the PM's address, nearly 10,000 locations across the country will participate simultaneously, with more than 1 crore (10 million) youth joining this national pledge. The campaign will witness the active participation of MY Bharat Volunteers, NSS, Youth Clubs, Schools, Colleges, Universities, NGOs, Industrial Associations, and over 125 spiritual organisations, making it a truly people-led national movement, as per a press release from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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Under the leadership of the PM Modi, more than 1 crore youth will take the Nasha Mukti Pledge and dedicate themselves to serving the nation as Nasha Mukta Yuva Volunteers. Volunteers and organisations making outstanding contributions to the campaign will be recognised and honoured at the 50th, 75th, and 100th Week Milestones.

The most significant feature of this initiative is that it is not merely a one-day event, but a 100-week sustained Jan Bhagidari movement inspired by PM Modi's call.

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Over the next 100 weeks, Sports Activities, Walkathons, Meditation Sessions, Cultural Programmes, Art Competitions, Nukkad Nataks (street plays), and Community Engagement Activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to channel the positive energy of youth towards nation-building and keep them away from the social evil of substance abuse.

Advancing PM Modi's vision of a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" through the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, this campaign will further strengthen the national resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047. PM Modi's clear message is: "Drug-free Youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat." Through this campaign, this message will reach every young citizen of the country. (ANI)

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