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Home / Sports / PM Tarique Rahman congratulates Bangladesh team after historic Test win over Australia down under

PM Tarique Rahman congratulates Bangladesh team after historic Test win over Australia down under

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Darwin [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman congratulated the men's cricket team over a video call after the team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side defeated Australia by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday.

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The historic victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia.

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In a video posted by Bangladesh Cricket on X, the Bangladesh PM can be seen speaking with the Bangladesh cricket team, congratulating them on their historic feat.

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The defeat marked Australia's first Test loss to Bangladesh on home soil and gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Bangladesh's victory was also their first Test win in Australia.

Coming to the match, Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings, and managed 284 in the second innings to set Bangladesh a target of 57. The visitors completed the chase comfortably with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 30 and Shadman Islam not out on 25.

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Bangladesh had laid the foundation for the victory with a strong first-innings total of 426. Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden Test ton, top-scored with 101, while Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 84 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a crucial 65.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler in the first innings, claiming six wickets for 89 runs, but Bangladesh's substantial first-innings lead put the hosts under pressure.

Australia struggled in their first innings and were dismissed for 198. Steve Smith offered resistance with a 71-run knock, but Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul for 55 runs helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts cheaply. Ebadot Hossain also claimed two wickets.

Australia showed greater fight in their second innings, with Cameron Green scoring 104 and Steve Smith adding 44. However, Bangladesh's bowlers again kept control of the innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets for 56 runs, while Hasan Mahmud took three for 66 as Australia were dismissed for 284. (ANI)

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