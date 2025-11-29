PMXI declare at 308/8 against England XI in Canberra pink-ball clash ahead of second Ashes Test

Canberra [Australia], November 29 (ANI): The Prime Minister's XI (PMXI) ended Day 1 strongly as they declared the innings for 308/8 against England XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The two-day pink-ball match between PMXI and ENG serves as a crucial tune-up for hopeful players on both sides ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, also a pink-ball fixture.

The match concluded Day 1 with the hosts' second-string squad dominating a relatively less experienced England XI. The PMXI includes the likes of Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, captain Peter Handscomb and Peter Siddle. England, on the other side, includes the likes of Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley and Josh Tongue.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the PMXI built their innings around several solid contributions. Opener Campbell Kellaway led the charge, making a composed 82 (126) before falling to Tom Hartley. Nathan McSweeney (63) and Oliver Peake (54) also reached half-centuries, forming vital middle-order partnerships to frustrate the English bowlers through the afternoon. Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis finished the innings unbeaten on 33 (50), providing the impetus for the declaration at 308/8 off 83 overs.

The workload was shared among the England XI attack, which featured several players from the main Ashes squad looking for match practice. Pacer Matthew Potts was the most impactful quick, finishing with 2 for 40 from 16 overs. Spinners Tom Hartley (2/55) and part-time bowler Tom Haines (2/51) also chipped in with two wickets each, finding some assistance in the latter stages.

With the pink ball known for its movement under lights, the five overs for the England XI were set to be a significant test for the opening partnership of Tom Haines and Emilio Gay. However, both batters showed excellent composure against the new pink ball, with Haines (17*) and Gay (12*) seeing the side to 30 for no loss at the close of play.

They successfully negated the opening spells of PMXI quicks Charlie Anderson and Campbell Thompson, trailing the home side by 278 runs heading into Day 2.

On Day 2, the final day of the fixture, the England XI will look for their middle-order to spend crucial time at the crease on Day 2, while the PMXI will be eager to test the tourists' resolve with early wickets. (ANI)

