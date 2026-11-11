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Home / Sports / Pochettino open to talks for Manchester United managerial gig as cloud looms over Carrick's future

Pochettino open to talks for Manchester United managerial gig as cloud looms over Carrick's future

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], November 11 (ANI): Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick's future with the club is in doubt, with the USA manager Mauricio Pochettino open to talks for a managerial gig if approached by the club, as per Sky Sports.

The club's CEO Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox will be meeting minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Wednesday, in order to discuss the ongoing season, which has witnessed the Red Devils win just three matches across all competitions.

Heading into the international break, the Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League, sitting in the relegation zone following a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at home after two stoppage-time goals from United.

Sky Sports has been told that so far, no final decision has been taken on Carrick's future. With Pochettino open to talks with English football giants, the cost of buying him out of his ongoing USA contract will be seven million pounds. After a solid run to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the ex-Argentine defender extended his deal with USA till 2030 and is currently preparing to face Haiti in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

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Previously, the club had held discussions on at least two occasions with Pochettino about the United job.

The former Manchester United legend has barely been able to catch a break this season, having managed just one win in the Premiership out of 10 matches. While his side's comeback 3-2 win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League bought him some time, the 4-4 draw has once again put a cloud over his future.

Previously, Carrick was given more time to improve the club's performances after a 0-3 loss to Bournemouth last month, but the club has not produced any notable positives except for a win over Roma.

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Carrick was given a two-year permanent deal with the club back in May following an interim manager stint which yielded him immense success. He took over Ruben Amorim in January and guided the club to a third-place finish, a return to the UCL with 39 points across 17 matches.

Carrick arrived at the club's training ground on Tuesday morning, with the top brass carrying out a full review of the team's performance so far this season, led by director of football Jason Wilcox.

The club's next outing will be against Liverpool at Anfield from November 22 onwards. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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