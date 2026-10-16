Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Defending champions UAE Bulls, featuring West Indies great Kieron Pollard, will mount their Abu Dhabi T10 title defence against Jason Holder's Yas Lions on November 7, launching a star-studded opening day that will see all six franchises in action.

The 2026 tournament, featuring 32 matches at the UAE capital’s iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, will run through to November 20, with the opening day's triple-header setting the stage for two weeks of high-intensity cricket. The league stage will culminate in another blockbuster triple-header on November 19, when all six teams will be in action in what could prove to be a decisive day in the race for the final.

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Notably, the tournament enters a new era under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

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Pollard's UAE Bulls will take to the crease against the Yas Lions at 3:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST), with the defending champions boasting the likes of Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd alongside their West Indian icon. Holder's Yas Lions, meanwhile, feature David Willey, James Vince, and Dasun Shanaka, setting up an intriguing opening encounter.

The action will continue at 5:45 PM when Royal Desert Champions, featuring Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Naseem Shah, face Emirates Eagles. The opening day will conclude with United Tigers, whose squad includes Fakhar Zaman and Azmatullah Omarzai, taking on an Arabian Aces side featuring Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone at 8:00 PM.

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This year’s tournament marks a significant new chapter for Abu Dhabi T10 following its transition to government ownership and management, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). With five new franchise ownership groups joining the defending champions, the competition is entering a new phase focused on long-term growth, stronger governance, and international appeal.

While the opening day promises a feast of international cricketing talent, the battle for places in the final is expected to intensify as the league stage approaches its conclusion on Thursday, November 19.

The final day of league action will begin with defending champions UAE Bulls taking on Arabian Aces at 3:30 PM GST, setting up a potentially explosive contest between West Indies power-hitters Pollard and Andre Russell. Yas Lions will then face Royal Desert Champions at 5:45 PM in another intriguing encounter featuring Caribbean stars Holder and Pooran.

The league stage will conclude with Emirates Eagles facing United Tigers at 8 PM, with the final standings and qualification places potentially remaining undecided until the last match. With only three teams progressing to the tournament's concluding day, the race for the top spot and the two remaining qualification positions could come down to the finest margins, including net run rate.

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and Abu Dhabi T10, said, "There could hardly be a better way to begin this new chapter of the Abu Dhabi T10 than with our defending champions opening the tournament and all six franchises in action on the very first day. All the competing teams feature outstanding international talent, and the schedule promises exciting cricket from the opening match through to the final.”

"What makes this edition particularly exciting is the way the tournament builds towards its conclusion. With all six teams playing on the final day of the league stage, there is every possibility that the race for qualification could go down to the wire. That is exactly the kind of excitement and unpredictability that makes T10 cricket so compelling,” he said.

"The 2026 tournament represents a new innings for Abu Dhabi T10. With a fresh franchise structure, some of the biggest names in international cricket and a clear vision for the future, we are looking forward to delivering an outstanding competition that strengthens Abu Dhabi's reputation as a global destination for cricket and sport," he added.

The six participating teams – UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces – will compete in a double round-robin league stage, with each side playing ten matches.

The tournament will feature 30 league matches, with November 12 designated as a rest day. The team finishing first in the standings will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will contest the qualifier at 4:30 PM GST on November 20. The winner will advance to the final at 6:45 PM GST, bringing the curtain down on the 2026 edition.

All matches will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

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