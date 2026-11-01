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Home / Sports / Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo share Jindal Estate Cup title in season’s final tournament

Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo share Jindal Estate Cup title in season’s final tournament

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo emerged joint winners of the Jindal Estate Cup, the final tournament of the polo season, following victories in two exciting encounters at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida.

Polo Estate defeated Aravali Polo 10–6.5, while Mayfair Polo edged past Jindal Panther 7–5.5 in a closely contested encounter. The match between Mayfair Polo and Jindal Panther was particularly exciting, with both teams putting up a strong fight in a closely fought contest before Mayfair Polo emerged victorious by a narrow margin, according to a press release from Jindal Estate Cup.

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Representing Mayfair Polo were Anay Shah, Jaiveer Gohil, Kuldeep Singh and Max Charlton, while Jindal Panther was represented by Naveen Jindal, Sidhant Sharma and Matt Perry. Both teams displayed excellent skills and competitive spirit throughout the match.

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In the other encounter, Polo Estate, represented by Angad Sandhu, Akshai Malik and Simran Shergill, secured a 10–6.5 victory over Aravali Polo, whose team comprised JM Zuri, Devendra Singh, Angad Kalaan and Naveen Singh.

The Jindal Estate Cup marked the conclusion of the polo season, bringing together players and polo enthusiasts for an exciting finale. The tournament showcased the sport's competitive spirit, teamwork and growing enthusiasm, providing a fitting close to the season. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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