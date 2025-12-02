Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 (ANI): Asian Athletics Championship gold medallist and Lovely Professional University's Pooja Singh (Women's High Jump) broke the KIUG Meet Record on the second day of athletics competition in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A total of 4,448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines.

The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council. The games are being hosted by Poornima University, according to a KIUG release.

"I have represented Lovely Professional University, and I have done 1.77 metre. I am very happy. Because I have just recovered from an injury, so, it's been three weeks since I started training. And I have achieved 1.77 in three weeks. I am pleased with that," Pooja Singh told ANI.

"I didn't come here thinking about any competition. That I will do gold or silver. I had no idea about my future. Today's competition was with me. It was not with any other competitor," she added.

Over 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities are competing in 24 disciplines, including 23 medal sports and one demonstration event. New inclusions in this year's tournament are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball -- reflecting the growing diversity and ambition of Indian university sport.

Result

ATHLETICS

Women

400m Hurdles: Gold - Dikshita Ramkumar Gouda (Mangalore University) 1:01.15s; Silver - Megha Munavallimath (Karnatak University) 1:01.24s; Bronze - Asha (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University) 1:07.48s

1500m: Gold - Nikita Sharma (Chandigarh University) 4:33.61s; Silver - Anita (Lovely Professional University) 4:34.97s; Bronze - Amandeep Kaur (Panjab University) 4:39.36s

20k Walk: Gold - Komal (Lovely Professional University) 1:43:54.60s; Silver - Gayatri Chaudhari (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 1:46:08.40s; Bronze - Mahima Choudhary (University of Madras) 2:02:11.20s

High Jump: Gold - Pooja (Lovely Professional University) 1.77 (meet record); Silver - Khyati Mathur (Guru Kashi University) 1:71m; Bronze - Giji George Stephen (Anna University) 1.68m

Javelin Throw: Gold--Deepika (Chandigarh University) 55.53m (meet record); Silver - Jyoti (Guru Kashi University) 51.70 ; Bronze - Saloni (Kurukshetra University) 47.27m. (ANI)

