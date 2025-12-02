DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Pooja Singh wins gold, breaks KIUG meet record in women's high jump

Pooja Singh wins gold, breaks KIUG meet record in women's high jump

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 (ANI): Asian Athletics Championship gold medallist and Lovely Professional University's Pooja Singh (Women's High Jump) broke the KIUG Meet Record on the second day of athletics competition in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A total of 4,448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines.

Advertisement

The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council. The games are being hosted by Poornima University, according to a KIUG release.

Advertisement

"I have represented Lovely Professional University, and I have done 1.77 metre. I am very happy. Because I have just recovered from an injury, so, it's been three weeks since I started training. And I have achieved 1.77 in three weeks. I am pleased with that," Pooja Singh told ANI.

"I didn't come here thinking about any competition. That I will do gold or silver. I had no idea about my future. Today's competition was with me. It was not with any other competitor," she added.

Advertisement

Over 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities are competing in 24 disciplines, including 23 medal sports and one demonstration event. New inclusions in this year's tournament are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball -- reflecting the growing diversity and ambition of Indian university sport.

Result

ATHLETICS

Women

400m Hurdles: Gold - Dikshita Ramkumar Gouda (Mangalore University) 1:01.15s; Silver - Megha Munavallimath (Karnatak University) 1:01.24s; Bronze - Asha (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University) 1:07.48s

1500m: Gold - Nikita Sharma (Chandigarh University) 4:33.61s; Silver - Anita (Lovely Professional University) 4:34.97s; Bronze - Amandeep Kaur (Panjab University) 4:39.36s

20k Walk: Gold - Komal (Lovely Professional University) 1:43:54.60s; Silver - Gayatri Chaudhari (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 1:46:08.40s; Bronze - Mahima Choudhary (University of Madras) 2:02:11.20s

High Jump: Gold - Pooja (Lovely Professional University) 1.77 (meet record); Silver - Khyati Mathur (Guru Kashi University) 1:71m; Bronze - Giji George Stephen (Anna University) 1.68m

Javelin Throw: Gold--Deepika (Chandigarh University) 55.53m (meet record); Silver - Jyoti (Guru Kashi University) 51.70 ; Bronze - Saloni (Kurukshetra University) 47.27m. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts