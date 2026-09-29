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Home / Sports / Pooja wins high jump bronze at Asian Games 2026

Pooja wins high jump bronze at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): Indian athlete Pooja clinched the bronze medal in the women’s high jump event at the Asian Games 2026 after producing a strong performance in the final on Tuesday.

Pooja cleared 1.84m to finish third on the podium in a closely contested competition. She successfully cleared each of her attempts up to 1.84m, with all her jumps coming on the first attempt.

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Her clean card helped her secure the bronze medal on countback, ahead of athletes from China and Kazakhstan who also recorded the same height.

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Uzbekistan’s Barnokhon Sayfullaeva won the gold medal after clearing 1.90m, while Kazakhstan’s Kristina Ovchinnikova claimed silver after clearing 1.87m. Pooja finished third with her best effort of 1.84m.

India’s Supriya Basavaraju also competed in the women’s high jump final and finished 12th with a best clearance of 1.75m.

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The bronze medal added another achievement to India’s athletics campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, following the women’s 4x400m relay team’s gold medal-winning performance and the men’s 4x400m relay team’s bronze medal win earlier on the day.

The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain securing the silver medal after finishing the race in 3:30.21. China won bronze with 3:31.02. Vithya Ramraj, who had earlier won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, added another medal to her Aichi-Nagoya campaign with a gold-winning performance in the relay event.

Meanwhile, in the men’s event, the Indian quartet of Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu clocked 3:01.61 to finish third in a closely contested race, where less than a second separated the top three teams.

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team’s gold medal marked India’s second gold of the day. Earlier, Neeru Dhanda scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, clinching gold in the final.

Neeru scored 28/30 to claim the top spot, defeating China’s Sun Yunong, who secured silver with 26/30, while UAE’s Hajar Abdulmalik won bronze with 21/25. Her triumph also handed India its second gold medal in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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