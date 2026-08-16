New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings' (CDK) captain Yash Dhull said the team's positive intent from the very first ball was the key to their emphatic eight-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers (NDS) in Match 28 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Dhull, who smashed a breathtaking 69 off just 24 balls, said the opening partnership with Siddharth Joon was built around one simple objective: to make the most of the powerplay and put the opposition under pressure, according to a press release.

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"Our plan was to give a good start to the team in the powerplay because a 150-run match can change anytime. I was also feeling good from the bat, so this was our plan," he said.

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The plan worked spectacularly as Central Delhi Kings raced to 112 runs in the mandatory six-over powerplay. Dhull and Joon tore apart the North Delhi bowling attack, putting together a 140-run opening partnership from just 45 deliveries.

Joon was particularly destructive, smashing 76 off 24 balls with six fours and eight sixes, while Dhull's 69 came off 24 deliveries, including nine boundaries and four sixes. Central Delhi eventually reached 151/2 in just 9.3 overs, sealing the victory with 63 balls to spare.

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Reflecting on the aggressive approach, Dhull said the wicket did not dictate their batting strategy, with the team instead choosing to back its intent and express itself.

"The wicket was the same. Actually, the intent was a little different. I think we came with a positive intent that we will go and express ourselves," he said.

He added that attacking cricket can put the bowlers under immediate pressure and force them away from their preferred lines and lengths.

"When you play aggressively, the bowler also starts putting the ball in his thoughts because he can't put the ball in a good line. So this was our plan -- that we will go and express ourselves," he said.

While both Dhull and Joon fell with the target almost secured, their assault had already taken the game completely away from North Delhi. Dhull was full of praise for his opening partner and backed him to continue taking responsibility for the team.

"You have seen Siddharth. He has all the shots. He hits all the shots. I want him to continue his form and, when I am not there, he should take responsibility and win his team," he said.

Central Delhi's commanding chase was set up by an equally disciplined bowling performance. The Kings restricted North Delhi to 150/9, with Tejas Baroka leading the attack with 2/17, while Gavnish Khurana, Aatrey Tripathi and Abhishek Kumar Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Dhull said the team's overall performance, rather than just the explosive batting, was pleasing.

"We were in touch. Our bowling was also good today, so everything went well. I hope it will be the same in the future," he said.

Yash Dhull also praised North Delhi Strikers captain Sarthak Ranjan, highlighting his character and expressing his respect for him despite the intense on-field contest.

"Sarthak is a very good person. We celebrated, but he is a good person, and I respect him a lot," he said.

The captain also spoke about the importance of mental preparation while switching between red-ball and white-ball cricket, saying the ability to adapt is already part of the culture at the National Cricket Academy.

"If you are mentally prepared, whether it's a red ball or a white ball, you can prepare well. This is already a culture in NCA -- how to switch quickly," he said.

For Dhull, however, the immediate focus remains on making the most of the opportunities in front of him rather than looking too far ahead.

"My plan is simple. I will perform in the opportunity I get. The rest is God's plan. I am very happy with what God is giving me because not everyone gets this. Many kids who perform well don't get it, but I am getting opportunities," he said.

He added that his approach is to concentrate on the match at hand and let future opportunities take care of themselves.

"I think that I should focus on the match I am playing. I will think about it later, because you will perform in that match first. Only then can you go ahead," he said.

Dhull also underlined the importance of clarity of mind when it comes to executing shots under pressure.

"If you are clear mentally, you can play 100 per cent on the shots you play. Sometimes there is a doubt whether to hit or not. When you are mentally prepared, you know what to do. You will hit 100 per cent," he said. (ANI)

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