Home / Sports / Positive opening day for India at Dutch Junior International 2026

Positive opening day for India at Dutch Junior International 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 25 (ANI): The Dutch Junior International 2026 commenced on Wednesday at the DEGIRO-hal in Haarlem, with the Indian contingent enjoying a positive start as multiple men's singles players progressed to the next round.

Dev Ruparelia registered a straight-games victory over Rokas Lesinskas of Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in a 29-minute contest.

He will next face fellow Indian Pranit Somani, who, after a hard-fought three-game battle against Christopher Kunckel of Denmark, secured a 21-13, 21-23, 21-11 win in 49 minutes, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Akhil Reddy Bobba also advanced comfortably, defeating Jarno Deters of Germany 21-11, 21-9.

Select results:

Dev Ruparelia bt Rokas Lesinskas (LTU) 21-15, 21-18

Pranit Somani bt Christopher Kunckel (DEN) 21-13, 21-23, 21-11

Akhil Reddy Bobba bt Jarno Deters (GER) 21-11, 21-9

Samuel Tamang bt Nils Barion (GER) 21-9, 21-9

Aanayan Borah bt Milan Zeisig (GER) 22-20, 21-19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

