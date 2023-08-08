3rd T20: India keep series alive with seven-wicket win over West Indies

Providence (Guyana), August 8
Suryakumar Yadav scored a whirlwind 83 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 to stay alive in the five-match series here on Tuesday.
The Indian vice-captain went hammer and tongs when it mattered most, smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 44-ball knock as the visitors overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare.
For West Indies, Brandon King top scored with a run-a-ball 42 while skipper Rovman Powell (40 not out off 19) provided the final flourish to push them to 159 for five.
Brief scores:
West Indies 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/28)
India 164 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83; Alzarri Joseph 2/25.) PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus