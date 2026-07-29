DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Power, passion, and a podium finish!": Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Harjinder Kaur on weightlifting silver at CWG 2026

"Power, passion, and a podium finish!": Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Harjinder Kaur on weightlifting silver at CWG 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:07 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur after she clinched the silver medal in the women's 69kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, praising her podium finish in Glasgow.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mandaviya said, "Power, passion, and a podium finish! Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 69kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026."

Advertisement

Harjinder produced one of the finest performances of her career, finishing with a personal-best total of 227kg, comprising 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 235kg (108kg in snatch and 127kg in the clean and jerk).

Advertisement

The Punjab weightlifter made an impressive start to the competition by rewriting the Commonwealth Games record twice in the snatch. After successfully lifting 96kg, she raised the Games mark with a 99kg effort before improving it again with a superb 101kg lift in her final attempt.

Her record-breaking snatch performance kept her firmly in contention for gold heading into the clean and jerk. Harjinder opened the second phase with a comfortable lift of 120kg to briefly move into the top spot before successfully clearing 126kg to finish with a career-best total and secure the silver medal.

Advertisement

Although Simoneau reclaimed the lead with a decisive final lift to seal the title, Harjinder's display highlighted India's continued dominance in weightlifting at the Glasgow Games.

The silver medal marked Harjinder's second successive Commonwealth Games podium finish after winning bronze at the Birmingham 2022 Games, while also improving the colour of her previous medal.

Born in Nabha, Punjab, the 28-year-old has emerged as one of India's leading weightlifters, and her latest achievement further boosted India's medal tally in one of its strongest disciplines at the Games.

India has enjoyed a successful campaign in Glasgow, winning 12 medals so far -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts