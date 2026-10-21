Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani wins silver in Asian Para Games

Indian powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani won a silver medal in the women’s 67kg category at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Kasthuri, who hails from Tamil Nadu, lifted 108kg in her third and final attempt to rise to the second position after her nearest rival Kim Hyeonghui faltered in her last lift and settled for bronze with a best of 107kg.

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The gold went to Uzbekistan’s Rukhshona Uktamova, whose best was 127kg.

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The 42-year-old Kasthuri, who is afflicted with polio in both her legs, lost her mother as a child and was raised by her grandmother. She had finished fifth in the previous edition of the Games.

This is India’s second powerlifting medal in the ongoing Games.

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On Tuesday, Ashok Kumar Malik clinched the silver medal in the men’s 65kg competition, upgrading his bronze from the previous edition.