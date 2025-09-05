Powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma extends help to Yamuna flood victims in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The rising waters of the Yamuna have once again thrown the lives of Delhi residents into disarray. With low-lying areas inundated, many families have been displaced and left struggling.

In this difficult time, World Powerlifting Champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma, who has brought glory to India on the international stage, set an example of humanity by reaching out to flood-affected people and distributing food packets, as per a press release from Gaurav Sharma media team.

On Friday, Sharma, along with his team, visited areas along the Yamuna where residents had been forced out of their homes and were taking refuge in temporary shelters and on the streets. He provided families with food, drinking water, and other essential supplies.

"This is a time for service," Sharma said. "When people are hungry and homeless, it is our duty to use our strength and resources to support them. Sports have given me recognition, and it is my responsibility to give back to society."

Local residents welcomed his initiative, saying that every helping hand during such a crisis is invaluable.

Mahant Gaurav Sharma has been actively involved in social causes in the past as well. Known for winning medals on the sporting field and making the country proud, he believes that a true victory for an athlete comes when they also serve society.

Amid the floods, his initiative was more than just food distribution--it carried a powerful message: in times of crisis, compassion and service are the greatest strengths. (ANI)

