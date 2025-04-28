PR Sreejesh conferred Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Former Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contribution to the field of sports.

The official X handle of President of India posted,

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Sports to Shri Sreejesh P. R. He is a former Indian Hockey goalkeeper and the current Coach of the Junior Indian Hockey team. Sreejesh is widely known for the double Olympic Bronze medals and for being the only hockey goalkeeper in the world to win the prestigious FIH Goalkeeper of the Year thrice during his 22-year playing career."

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Sports to Shri Sreejesh P. R. He is a former Indian Hockey goalkeeper and the current Coach of the Junior Indian Hockey team. Sreejesh is widely known for the double Olympic Bronze medals and for being the only… pic.twitter.com/6MFjrp9WJp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in India and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognise exceptional achievements in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day.

Advertisement

For the year 2025, the President approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (where an award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the awardees, 23 are women, and the list also includes 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

PR Sreejesh's recognition is seen as a proud moment for Indian hockey, celebrating his illustrious career and immense contributions to the sport.

Sreejesh, revered as the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' and currently serving as the Coach of the Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team, becomes only the second hockey player to receive the Padma Bhushan after the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, who was honoured with the award in 1956.

Sreejesh's stellar career, which spanned 18 years and saw him represent India in 336 international matches, came to a close after the Paris Olympics 2024. In his final appearance at the Olympics, Sreejesh's exceptional goalkeeping helped India secure a Bronze, adding to the historic Bronze medal won in Tokyo 2020.

His long list of accolades includes being named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2024, the Arjuna Award in 2015, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, and the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. Sreejesh, who made his senior debut in 2010, was a cornerstone of the Indian team's resurgence on the global stage, and his leadership and experience were crucial during high-pressure moments in major tournaments.

Moreover, as a coach, Sreejesh guided India Colts to a Junior Asia Cup title win in November 2024. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)