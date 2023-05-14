Prabhsimran comes alive with 103 as Punjab secure 31-run win to knock out DC

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Prabhsimran Singh’s magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar’s four- wicket haul as Punjab Kings kept their slim playoffs hopes alive with a comprehensive 31-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here today.

If Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve during his 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power Punjab to 167/7, Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) then strangled Delhi’s chase as the home side managed just 135/8 despite a sizzling 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner.

The win took Punjab to 12 points from 12 games, just outside the top-four, but they will need to win their next two matches to remain in the hunt for a playoffs berth. Delhi, on the other hand, were knocked out of the tournament.

Punjab’s Harpreet Brar picked up figures of 4 for 30. PTI

While none of his teammates could cross 20 runs on a sluggish pitch, Prabhsimran’s perseverance paid off as he lifted Punjab from 46/3 to a competitive total.

Warner and Phil Salt provided a flying start to Delhi’s chase but the spin duo of Brar and Chahar triggered a collapse, with the hosts inexplicably losing six wickets for just 19 runs to slip from 69/0 to 88/6 in 10.1 overs.

Brar and Chahar were rewarded for bowling full and straight as Delhi fell like a pack of cards.

If Brar saw the back of Warner, Phil Salt (21), Rilee Rossouw (5), Manish Pandey (0), Chahar picked up the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (3) and Axar Patel (1).

Earlier, Prabhsimran looked well in control as 10 of his hits reached the ropes while six flew over during his 65-ball 103, only his second T20 hundred and first in the IPL.

The 22-year-old paced his innings well, scoring 27 from his first 30 balls before exploding to amass his next 76 runs from 35 balls.

An aggressive approach on a slow track backfired for Punjab, with the team losing three early wickets for 46 in the first six overs after DC skipper Warner asked them to bat first.

Prabhsimran and Sam Curran (20) then steadied the ship with a 72-run partnership off 54 balls.

Ishant Sharma was at the forefront as he recovered from a first-ball six to remove Shikhar Dhawan (7) in the next ball with Rilee Rossouw taking the catch at deep backward square leg.

Following two nine-run overs, Ishant returned dismissed Liam Livingstone (4), who paid the price for dancing down the pitch after being away from strike for some time with Prabhsimran producing three boundaries.

Brief scores: PBKS: 167/7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 103; Ishant 2/27); DC:136/8 in 20 overs (Warner 54; Brar 4/30, Chahar 2/16).