DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Pradeep Senthilkumar betters his 800 m track indoor national record in Fayetteville

Pradeep Senthilkumar betters his 800 m track indoor national record in Fayetteville

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fayetteville [USA], January 31 (ANI): India's Pradeep Senthilkumar broke the national men's 800 metre short track indoor record during the Razorback Invitational 2026 held at Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old clocked 1:48.09s to outdo his own previous best of 1:48.60s made during February last year at the same venue. He finished seventh in the competition, but nonetheless, he could take a flight back to India with a fresh national record to his name, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Pradeep achieved a second-place finish in the Heat 3 and had seventh place finish in the field. Jams Harding (1:46.83), Elliott Cook (1:46.94) and Matthew Erickson (1:47.26) took the podium spots in the race.

Advertisement

The Razorback Invitational is a category F event, coming under national permit competitions in the World Athletics Calendar.

This marks the third time Pradeep has broken the 800 m indoor national record. First time, he took the possession of record last year with mark of 1:48.73s in Columbia, Missouri, going past Rajeev Ramesan's record of 1:49.46 made way back in 2008.

Advertisement

This outing in Fayetteville marks Senthilkumar's second competitive outing of the season, after having competed in the Thane Baker Invitational in Manhattan on January 16, where he took part in the 600-yard short track event and the 4x400m relay short track events.

The Chennai-born athlete also holds the men's 600 m indoor national record, having clocked 1:17.71s just last year.

The 800 m outdoor men's record for India is held by Mohammed Afsal, who clocked the speed of 1:44.93s at the Memorial Czeslawa Cybulskiego in Poland last year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts