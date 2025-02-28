DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Pragg holds Navara; Aravindh escapes against Dai Van

Pragg holds Navara; Aravindh escapes against Dai Van

Prague Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa split points with Czech hero David Navara while compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram escaped with a draw with another local star Nguyen Thai Dai Van in the first round of the Prague Masters. German Vincent Keymer, who...
article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 09:38 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Prague

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa split points with Czech hero David Navara while compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram escaped with a draw with another local star Nguyen Thai Dai Van in the first round of the Prague Masters. German Vincent Keymer, who was part of D Gukesh’s team during the World Championships, scored the first big upset of the tournament taking down top seed Wei Yi of China. American Sam Shankland was the other winner of the day as he defeated Gurel Ediz of Turkey while the game between Quang Leim Le of Vietnam and Anish Giri of Netherlands ended in a draw.

New Delhi

Advertisement

ISL: Punjab FC go down to Goa by a solitary goal

FC Goa defeated Punjab FC in an Indian Super League match with Carl Mchugh scoring the all-important goal in the dying moments of the first half. Mchugh’s goal in the 45th minute ensured his team remained in second place, while Punjab FC remained 11th.

Advertisement

New Delhi

Asia Cup cricket likely to be staged in September

Asia Cup, which will serve as a preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup, is likely to be held in September this year at a neutral venue though the hosting rights are with India. The last Asia Cup was held in the ODI format ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper