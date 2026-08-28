Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to clinch the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of the USA with a stunning comeback win in the grand finale here.

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Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday after trailing Caruana by six points at the start of the day at the Saint Louis Chess Club here.

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The Indian eventually prevailed 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket USD 2,00,000 as the winning purse.

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The title win also guaranteed Praggnanandhaa a spot in the next year’s Grand Chess Tour along with Caruana, and another American Wesley So, who defeated Vincent Keymer of Germany 18-12 to take the third place.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I had many chances today,” Praggnanandhaa told ‘Chess.com’.

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“It’s not every day that you can get one win from Fabi, but to get two, it was important in the rapid.”

The 21-year-old Chennai-lad, who has been mentored by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, started the day six points behind, but pulled another rabbit out of the hat and took a lead of two points after winning both the rapid games (four points to winner per game).

It was even-stevens in the subsequent four games of blitz, with Praggnanandhaa and Caruana winning one each while the remaining two were drawn.

The two-point lead at the end of the rapid games proved decisive for the Indian Grandmaster.

The first game of the blitz section was a drawn affair before Caruana won the second to level the scores at 12-12.

A determined Praggnanandhaa prevailed over his opponent in the third game to restore his two-point lead (14-12).

Had Caruana won the last blitz game, he would have forced two more games with the peculiar time control, followed by armageddon.

But, a draw was enough for Praggnanandhaa to win the match, and he did just that to seal a famous title.

“Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on winning his first-ever Grand Chess Tour title!” Grand Chess Tour’s official handle posted on ‘X’.

“Pragg defeats Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling final match to cap off an incredible season and claim the GCT crown for the first time in his career!

“What a comeback, what a fight, and what a way to become champion!”

Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had become the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title, a campaign that featured two wins over world number one and tournament favourite Magnus Carlsen.