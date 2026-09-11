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Home / Sports / Praggnanandhaa praises ISSO National Chess Championship, says chess Is “truly growing” among children

Praggnanandhaa praises ISSO National Chess Championship, says chess Is “truly growing” among children

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): Indian chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Friday praised the ISSO National Chess Championship being held at Adani International School in Ahmedabad, saying the participation of over 425 young players showed that chess is “truly growing”, while urging parents and schools to encourage children to take up the sport.

The ISSO National Chess Championship is being held at Adani International School in Ahmedabad on September 11 and 12. The national-level championship is being hosted by Adani International School and has brought together more than 425 chess players from over 100 + schools across 10+ states of India. The competition features Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls.

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Speaking to reporters, R Praggnanandhaa praised the growing popularity of chess among children and encouraged young players to enjoy the game without pressure. He highlighted that chess teaches decision-making, focus, and patience, and urged parents and schools to actively support children’s interest in the sport.

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“It was a wonderful experience to attend the chess tournament organised for kids at Adani International School and to be here on their invitation. Seeing so many children play shows that chess is truly growing. My advice to young players is to enjoy the game without any pressure and keep their passion alive. Chess is not just about winning; it teaches you how to make the right decisions on every move, stay focused, and be patient. That is why I urge parents and schools to encourage children to play chess,” he said.

Aashi Patel, a student at Adani International School, shared her journey in chess since age eight. She credited her school and coach for supporting her development and said participating in the ISSO Under-19 tournament has further strengthened her passion for chess.

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“I started playing chess when I was 8 years old. I have competed in multiple tournaments, and Adani International School has supported and encouraged me in many ways. My coach has guided me every step of the way, and this is my first time in this tournament in ISSO, so I'm playing in the under-19 category, and I am really thankful to my school as my interest in chess has developed even further due to this tournament,” she said.

Notably, the ISSO National Chess Championship was inaugurated in the presence of Praggnanandhaa and Namrata Adani, Advisory Board Member, ISSO and Promoter, ADIS. Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), also attended the event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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