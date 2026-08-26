Praggnanandhaa trails Caruana after costly blunder in Grand Chess Tour Finals opener

St. Louis (Missouri) [US], August 26 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback in the opening classical game of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals, losing to Fabiano Caruana as the American took a 6-0 lead in their title match on Tuesday (local time).

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Praggnanandhaa had held his own through much of the game and navigated an unusual opening setup to reach a complex middlegame. However, a costly one-move error on the 28th move allowed Caruana to seize the advantage and convert it into victory, according to Chess.com.

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The result handed Caruana six points under the scoring system being used in the final, putting the American in a strong position ahead of the second classical game. Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, will need to recover quickly with only a limited number of games remaining in the match.

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The opening phase produced an unconventional version of the Italian Opening, with both players adopting setups that challenged traditional opening principles. Caruana reached a middlegame featuring a bishop against a knight, but the position did not offer him a clear advantage initially.

The American GM was required to play accurately to maintain stability before Praggnanandhaa's 28...Rc8?? proved decisive. The move overlooked a tactical opportunity and resulted in the loss of material, after which Caruana was able to bring the game to a winning conclusion.

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Caruana's victory was particularly significant as it ended a long wait for him to win a classical game at the Grand Chess Tour Finals. The American had not won a classical game in the competition since the event was introduced in 2018, although he has only participated in the finals three times, in 2018, 2025 and 2026.

Despite the six-point deficit, Praggnanandhaa's match is not beyond recovery. The scoring format awards four points for a win in a rapid game, while the remaining games can also provide opportunities to close the gap. The Indian will have to produce a strong response in the second classical encounter, where he is expected to have the advantage of the white pieces.

In the third-place match, Vincent Keymer and Wesley So played out a draw in an absorbing opening game, leaving the contest level at 3-3.

The Keymer-So encounter featured another unusual approach to opening principles, with neither player castling during the game. Keymer adopted a London System structure and moved his king to e2, while the position developed into a highly tactical battle before settling into a rook endgame.

Both players produced a high level of accuracy, with neither able to create a decisive advantage. The draw ensured that the third-place match remains completely open heading into the second classical game.

The second classical games in both matches are scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, with play beginning at 10:30 p.m. IST. If the scores remain level after the classical games, bonus blitz tiebreaks could determine the outcome.

The 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals are being held from August 22 to 27 in St. Louis, Missouri. The $450,000 season-ending event features Caruana, Praggnanandhaa, Keymer and So in a single-elimination knockout format.

Each match consists of two classical, two rapid and four blitz games. Classical victories are worth six points, rapid wins four and blitz wins two, with draws earning half the respective winning points. The overall winner will take home the Grand Chess Tour title and the $200,000 first prize.

With only two days remaining in the competition, Praggnanandhaa faces a crucial second game against Caruana as he looks to overturn the early deficit and keep his hopes of reaching the final alive. (ANI)

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