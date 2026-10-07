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Home / Sports / Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel to be India's flag bearers at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel to be India's flag bearers at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

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ANI
Updated At : 04:16 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 7 (ANI): Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, on October 18 in Nagoya, Japan.

The honour brings together two of India’s most accomplished para-athletes, whose careers have been defined by excellence, resilience and a relentless pursuit of sporting success.

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Pramod Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023 two Gold and four bronze- as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)

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Bhavina Patel, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 one Silver and one Bronze.

Together, the duo has won eight Asian Para Games medals, and will now carry the Tricolour at the head of the Indian contingent as the country begins its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games, being held from October 18 to 24, 2026.

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The PCI will formally see off the Indian contingent at a special Send-Off Ceremony on October 8 in New Delhi. The ceremony will be graced by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, as Chief Guest, with Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, as Guest of Honour.

The selection of Bhagat and Patel carries special significance. Both athletes have been at the forefront of India’s rise in para sport, inspiring a generation while consistently delivering on the biggest international stages. Their presence at the head of the contingent will symbolise

India’s journey from participation to performance, and from representation to recognition on the global para-sport stage.

Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to have Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony. Both are exceptional champions who have contributed immensely to the growth of Indian para sport. Their journey, achievements and resilience make them fitting representatives of the Indian contingent, and I am confident they will inspire our athletes as they embark on this important campaign.”

Bhavina Patel said, “It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen as India's flag bearer. When you carry the Tricolour, you realise that you are representing something much bigger than yourself. I am excited to walk into the Opening Ceremony with Pramod and lead our contingent. I hope all our athletes compete with confidence, enjoy the moment and give their very best for India.”

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together para-athletes from across the continent, with India looking to build on its growing success at major international competitions.

As the Indian contingent walks into the Opening Ceremony on October 18, it will be led by two champions who know exactly what it means to wear the Tricolour, compete for India and inspire millions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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