Home / Sports / Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye glory at Yonex Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye glory at Yonex Australian Para Badminton International 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): India's para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are set to showcase their talent at the YONEX Australian Para Badminton International 2025. The tournament will feature top players from across the region, with both athletes competing in Men's Singles and Men's Doubles events.

Sukant Kadam, currently World No.1 in Men's Singles SL4, comes into the tournament in excellent form following a year of consistent podium finishes at international events. Sukant has won multiple medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships and continental tournaments, cementing his position as one of India's leading para-badminton players.

Pramod Bhagat, a 5-time World Champion and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, arrives in Melbourne with strong momentum after winning triple gold at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International 2025. With numerous medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Asian Para Games, and other major tournaments, Bhagat remains one of India's most decorated para-athletes.

On his preparations, Bhagat said, as quoted from a press release, "Every tournament is an opportunity to push my limits. I am confident of putting up a strong performance in Australia and look forward to making India proud once again."

Sukant Kadam added, "Being World No.1 is a proud moment, but it also comes with greater responsibility. My focus now is on the YONEX Australian Para Badminton International, and I am determined to deliver my best performance for India."

With their outstanding achievements and current form, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are expected to be strong contenders at the YONEX Australian Para Badminton International 2025 (21-25 October), further underlining India's growing dominance in global para-badminton.

Last week, Bhagat continued his exceptional run of form at the first Abia Para Badminton International 2025, clinching three gold medals and reaffirming his dominance in the global para badminton circuit. The tournament was held in Abia from September 30 to October 5.

Bhagat captured the men's singles SL3 title, defeating compatriot Mantu Kumar in a thrilling final by 21-7, 9-21, 21-9. Displaying his trademark composure and tactical brilliance, Bhagat bounced back strongly after losing the second game to secure victory in three games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

