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Home / Sports / Pranavi eyes Major title, Olympics medal after Asian Games gold

Pranavi eyes Major title, Olympics medal after Asian Games gold

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:01 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Pranavi Urs with her gold medal. Reuters
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Winning India’s first-ever gold medal in women’s golf at the Asian Games has made Pranavi Urs hungry for greater success, and the 23-year-old is targeting an Olympics medal or a Major title. “There are going to be multiple winners after me. But I’m the one who kind of set that record. So that means the world to me. I think it’s slowly sinking in. It hasn’t sunk in yet fully. Because, I mean, I’m still getting a lot of these messages and calls and a lot of interviews and stuff, which is very unusual for me. It’s a little overwhelming, but it’s great to be the first one to do it,” she said.

“Olympics maybe or a Major. The Asian Games is done, domestic and international tours, including the Ladies European Tour (LET), will take place, but now the target is to achieve something big,” she added.

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The qualification period for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games officially began on June 8 and will conclude on June 5, 2028, with the final 60-player field to be determined by the OGR standings at the time of the deadline.

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Pranavi is not only a believer of hard work but also relies majorly on manifestation. Pranavi’s experience at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago and working with a psychologist helped her manage pressure during her gold-winning performance.

“I’ve been working with my psychologist for years now. And I think at the end of the day, that’s the goal, right? To kind of keep calm when you’re nervous and, you know, to kind of stick to your game plan. Just not think about anything else and just kind of focus on what you need to do and what’s in your control more than the outcome,” said Pranavi.

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Pranavi will next compete at the Women’s Indian Open from October 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram and has three more LET events lined up this year.

She is also eager to meet her idol Rory McIlroy when the former world No. 1 comes to Delhi for the DP World India Championship.

“I have asked my sources if they can arrange an interaction with him (McIlroy). More than the opportunity to show him my gold medal, I will be nervous about meeting him,” said Pranavi.

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