Praneeth goes the distance

Bangkok, February 2
India’s B Sai Praneeth defeated South Korean qualifier Hyeok Jin Jeon in a tough three-game battle to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament here today.
Praneeth won 24-22 7-21 22-20 in the men’s singles second round match. He will face sixth seed Li Shi Feng of China in the last-eight round.
Earlier in the day, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha put up gallant fights before going down in three games in the second round of their respective events.
While George went down 22-20 15-21 20-22 to third seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in men’s singles, Ashmita lost 21-19 13-21 27-29 to sixth seed Den Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in a gruelling women’s singles Round of 16 match.
Eighth seeds Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar suffered a 19-21 16-21 loss to Indonesia’s Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Marsheilla Gischa Islami in mixed doubles.
N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also couldn’t cross the second round, losing 11-21 10-21 to sixth seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China.
