Prannoy has his joy

Kuala Lumpur, January 12
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy dished out another splendid show to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals with a thrilling win over Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament here today.
The world No. 8 Indian looked in fine fettle as he staved off a spirited challenge from world No. 19 Wardoyo 21-9 15-21 21-16 in an hour and four minutes. The 30-year-old will take on either Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong or Japan’s Kodai Naraoka next.
World No. 5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded seventh, entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals after beating Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-19 22-20. Earlier, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 13-21 21-15 17-21 to Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the women’s doubles.
