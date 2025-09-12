Prasar Bharti announced as official broadcast partner of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced Prasar Bharti, India's public service broadcaster, as Official Broadcast Partner for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, taking place from 27 September to 5 October 2025 in the capital city, as per a release from PCI.

In addition, PCI on Friday confirmed that Indian Oil Corporation Limited has been named the Title Sponsor of the Championships. With this partnership, the event will officially be titled the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, underscoring Indian Oil's longstanding support for para sport in India.

For the first time, Indian audiences will enjoy extensive live and exclusive coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships on Doordarshan's national and digital platforms, bringing the action of the world's biggest para-athletics event directly into millions of households across the country.

World Para Athletics Championships will be India's biggest-ever para sporting event, featuring over 2,200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries who will compete in 186 medal events. With Prasar Bharti (DD Sports & Waves) as the Broadcast Partner, the Championships are set to reach unprecedented levels of viewership, shining a powerful spotlight on para sports in India.

Speaking on the association, A. S. Sahney, Chairman of Indian Oil, said, "We are proud to be the title sponsors for the New Delhi World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Indian Oil's partnership with PCI has grown into a journey of remarkable milestones -- from record medal hauls at the Asian Para Games to historic glory at the Paris Paralympics. These achievements reflect the courage and resilience of our para-athletes, and we are committed to empowering them further through initiatives like IndianOil DivyaShakti. As the world gathers in New Delhi, we look forward to celebrating the indomitable spirit of India's para-sport and rising stature on the global stage."

Welcoming the partnership, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharti, said, "It's a great opportunity to show the progress made by India in the world of sports and in the world of technology. Our feed shall be going to more than 100 countries, and we are ready to set new benchmarks in the field of sports production. Prasar Bharti has always been a pioneer in sports production, and the telecast of this World Championship will once again prove this."

India's iconic Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia added, "The broadcast of the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Doordarshan is a historic step for Indian para sports. For the first time, our athletes' performances will reach every corner of the country, inspiring people from all walks of life. This association ensures that the Championships will not just be India's biggest-ever para sporting event, but also the most widely viewed, leaving a legacy of inspiration, awareness, and inclusion."

The World Para Athletics Championships will stand as a landmark moment for Indian sport, showcasing world-class competition and the extraordinary spirit of para-athletes to the nation and the world. (ANI)

