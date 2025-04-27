DT
Prasidh Krishna credits Ashish Nehra for his improved performance in IPL

ANI
Updated At : 11:12 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Prasidh Krishna credited Ashish Nehra for his improved performance, better preparation and clear focus in the ongoing IPL season on Sunday.

He learned the importance of reading conditions and making smart decisions, which has boosted his confidence and desire to contribute to his team's success.

"I didn't do anything different -- the preparation was better. I was clear about what I needed to work on, put in the hours, and had the right conversations with Ashish Nehra. One key thing I've learned from him is reading the conditions and making smart decisions at the top of your run-up. That builds confidence, and when you're confident, you just want to play more games and contribute to your team's success." Prasidh Krishna said while speaking in the JioHotstar Press Room.

Prasidh also spoke about the improved performance of bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, praising their hard work and resilience.

"Bowlers have worked hard, and despite higher totals last season, everyone has prepared well this time. I'm happy to see the bowlers having the upper hand, with totals not as high. We're halfway through, and anything can happen in the second half. Credit goes to everyone for ensuring bowlers are making an impact," he added.

Prasidh has taken 16 wickets in eight matches so far in the ongoing IPL with an average of 14.12. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in this IPL season behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Next, Prasidh will be seen in action when the Rajasthan Royals take on the Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League on Monday, 27 April. This match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Gujarat Titans are securely positioned at the top of the standings with six victories and two defeats in eight games. They triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in their last match and will be eager to maintain their excellent form.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals hold the ninth position in the points table with two victories and seven defeats out of nine matches. They have experienced losses in their last five matches. Their most recent game resulted in a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

