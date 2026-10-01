Prasidh Krishna to miss 3rd ODI against West Indies, Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar for T20Is

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], October 1 (ANI): India has made changes to their squads ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies and the upcoming T20I series, with pacer Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the final ODI and Washington Sundar withdrawn from the T20I squad.

Krishna has been ruled out of the third ODI of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the second ODI in Guwahati. The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee has named Anshul Kamboj as Prasidh’s replacement. Kamboj will join the squad in Chandigarh, according to a press release.

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The hosts have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering comprehensive victories in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

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Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been withdrawn from India’s T20I squad for the series against the West Indies as the team shifts focus to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand. Naman Dhir, who made his ODI debut in the series opener against the West Indies last week, has been named as his replacement in the T20I squad.

“The Senior Selection Committee, in consultation with the team management, has decided to withdraw Washington Sundar from India’s squad for the T20I series against the West Indies. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series,” said the BCCI press release.

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India’s updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir. (ANI)

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