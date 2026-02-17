Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Opener Pratika Rawal has been added to India's ODI squad for the tour of Australia, which will start from February 24. She has recovered from an ankle injury sustained during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at home last year.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, "The Women's Selection Committee has added Pratika Rawal to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia women, which is part of the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia."

Pratika has completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) and has fully recovered from her ankle injury sustained in October during the marquee 50-over women's cricket tournament, which India won for the first time.

The young batter was also picked for her maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) season by UP Warriorz, but the injury kept her on sidelines. Pratika was one of India's premier batters in the World Cup with 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, including a century and fifty, but was ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during the final league stage clash against Bangladesh.

In 24 ODIs and 23 innings, she has scored 1,110 runs at an average of 50.45, with a strike rate of over 82, with two centuries and seven fifties.

Currently in the ongoing T20I series of three-matches, India is 1-0 up, having won the first T20I by 21 runs via DLS method. After the ODI series, a one-off Test will also take place from March 6 onwards at Perth and an overall points system will determine the winner of the series.

India's updated squad for ODI series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal. (ANI)

