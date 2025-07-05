New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): As India intensifies its global push for the 2036 Olympics, the concept of Pravasi Sports, spearheaded by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), is emerging as a powerful tool to unify the Indian diaspora, according to a release from HIPSA.

With India officially nominating Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2036 Olympic Games, this grassroots-to-global strategy could be a game-changer, according to HIPSA.

At its core, Pravasi Sports is an ambitious programme launched by HIPSA to reconnect the Indian diaspora with their cultural roots through indigenous sports while also exporting these traditional games to the world.

The resounding success of the inaugural Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) has validated the concept. Diaspora youth, along with their foreign counterparts from multiple countries, trained and proudly competed in a uniquely Indian sport, generating both local excitement and international interest.

Now, HIPSA is rapidly expanding its vision. From launching the Global Pravasi Cricket League (GPCL) and the 'Chalo India' Marathon to planning a Pravasi Sports Summit, the organisation is laying down a multi-sport, multi-country calendar of events.

The idea is to bring India's sporting identity to the world stage while inviting global Indians to motivate their fellow countrymen to be part of India's journey.

Speaking about the vision of Pravasi Sports, HIPSA president Kanthi D Suresh said, "The timing couldn't be more strategic. As India sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, the creation of a global sporting narrative becomes critical. Pravasi Sports offers India a unique soft power lever, it not only taps into the emotional connect of the diaspora but also projects Indian sports onto the global canvas."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent address to the diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago, called the Indian community abroad "India's pride."

With institutional support, international ambition, and cultural relevance, Pravasi Sports is not just an idea whose time has come--it is a strategic necessity on India's path to becoming a true sporting superpower. (ANI)

