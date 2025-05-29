Praveen Chithravel clinches silver at Asian Athletics Championships

Gumi [South Korea], May 29 (ANI): India's Praveen Chithravel clinched the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the Asian Athletics Championships with an impressive leap of 16.90 metres. The young athlete expressed satisfaction with his performance but also hinted at areas for improvement in future competitions.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Chithravel explained his approach and how the competition unfolded for him.

"No, actually, today the conditions were very good. In the first two jumps, my goal was just to make it into the top eight. Then, in the third jump, I managed 16.90, and that's when I started getting into my rhythm," he said.

Chithravel also pointed out how his body gradually adapted as the event progressed.

"Every time I jump, it's usually after the third attempt that my body really starts moving well. Today was the same. My first jump was around 16.60, the second was 16.67, and then 16.90 in the third. After that, I felt very comfortable," he added.

Unfortunately, the weather played a role in halting any further improvement.

"After five minutes, it started raining," he said.

Apart from Praveen Chithravel, the other medallists are Gulveer Singh, who clinched a gold in the 10,000 meters, and Servin Sebasthiyan clinched bronze in the 20 km Race Walk, Rupal Chaudhary, who won a silver in women's 400m, Pooja bagged a silver at Women's 1500m, Tejaswin Shankar won silver in Decathlon. Yoonus Shah won a bronze in Men's 1500m. The team of Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal, and Subha Venkatesan won gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

India is placed at the third spot, with eight medals in total, while the People's Republic of China is at the first position with 15 medals, and Japan with 14 at second place. (ANI)

