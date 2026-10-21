Praveen Kumar shatters Asian Para Games record to clinch men’s high jump gold, Banti bags silver
Praveen jumped more than 2.05m to win the gold, while Banti bagged the silver in the same event, producing his personal best of 1.92m
India’s Praveen Kumar won gold in the men’s high jump T44/64 with a Games record. Image credit/Reuters
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India’s Praveen Kumar won gold in the men’s high jump T44/64 with a Games record, while Banti clinched silver in the same event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.
Praveen sailed over 2.05m to win the gold while Banti produced a personal best of 1.92m to take the silver. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan was third with 1.86m.
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T64 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event as World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.
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T64 is for athletes who run with a prosthetic lower limb, while T44 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who run using two anatomical limbs without prostheses.
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