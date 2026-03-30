icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Preeti Pawar, Deepak open India's campaign with strong wins at Asian Boxing Championships 2026

Preeti Pawar, Deepak open India's campaign with strong wins at Asian Boxing Championships 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], March 30 (ANI): India's Preeti Pawar and Deepak made an impressive start at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Mongolia, registering hard-fought victories against quality opposition on Monday.

Advertisement

In the women's 54kg category, Preeti Pawar, gold medallist at the World Boxing Cup Finals, delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, a former Asian U22 champion (2025), according to a BFI release.

Advertisement

Against a highly accomplished opponent, Preeti's clinical win marked a strong statement to open her campaign.

Advertisement

In the men's 70kg category, Deepak, silver medallist at the Boxam Elite International 2026 and a bronze medallist at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, delivered a composed performance to edge past Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a 3-2 split decision win.

Facing an opponent from Uzbekistan, a nation widely regarded as a powerhouse in amateur boxing, Deepak showed tactical discipline and resilience to come through a closely contested bout.

Advertisement

With two wins from two bouts, the Indian contingent made a perfect start to its campaign in the opening phase of the tournament.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features some of the best boxing talent from across the continent, with early-round matchups often proving as challenging as the later stages due to the depth of competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts