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Home / Sports / Premier League 2026-27 fixtures announced; Arsenal to play Coventry City in tournament opener

Premier League 2026-27 fixtures announced; Arsenal to play Coventry City in tournament opener

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ANI
Updated At : 05:23 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 19 (ANI): The fixtures for the 2026-27 Premier League season were announced on Friday, with defending champions Arsenal set to play newly-promoted Coventry City, who are featuring in the league after 25 years, on August 21 at the Emirates Stadium.

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On August 22, Hull City, another team promoted to the Premier League, will take on third-place finishers from last season, Manchester United at the MKM Stadium and Ipswich Town, who also earned promotion to the top-flight of English football with a runners-up finish in the Championship season, will take on Sunderland at the Portman Road Stadium.

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On August 23, the 2025-26 runners-up, Manchester City, will start their campaign against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool will be playing Newcastle United at St. James Park.

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Some massive rivalries will also add another chapter to their storied histories, with West London neighbours Chelsea and Fulham meeting at Craven Cottage on August 24. The much-anticipated 'Manchester Derby' between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford on September 12. Another rivalry, Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur, will witness another chapter in its history at December 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The reverse fixtures for the 'Manchester Derby' will take place at Etihad Stadium on March 20 next year, while the Arsenal versus Tottenham clash at the Emirates Stadium will take place on May 1 next year.

The final match day of the season will be May 30, with giants like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in action, with Arsenal aiming to defend the trophy that they secured after a long wait of 22 years against some of the best in English football.

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Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will be playing their final match-day fixtures in front of the home crowd, and either of those have a great chance to give their fans a reason to cheer, wear their club jerseys and scarves with pride if they manage to win the Premier League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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