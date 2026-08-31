Premier League 2026-27: Key numbers and milestones from gameweek 2

London [UK], August 31 (ANI): The second gameweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season produced several notable milestones, with Manchester City reaching a landmark of 2,000 league goals, Hull City making a perfect start to life back in the top flight, and Erling Haaland continuing his remarkable scoring record, according to a press release.

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Manchester City became only the sixth team in Premier League history to score 2,000 goals in the competition during their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

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Erling Haaland took his tally to 24 Premier League goals in August from just 16 appearances, one behind Andrew Cole's record of 25. He also scored in each of his first five Premier League away appearances against Crystal Palace, becoming only the fourth player to achieve the feat against the same opponent.

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Hull City followed their opening-day victory over Manchester United with a 1-0 win over Coventry City, becoming only the fourth promoted side to win both of their opening Premier League games.

Goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis kept his second consecutive clean sheet, becoming the first goalkeeper since David Raya in 2021/22 to achieve the feat for a promoted side.

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Liam Millar also became just the ninth Canadian to score in the Premier League.

Manchester United bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 5-2 victory over Ipswich, led by Bruno Fernandes' second Premier League hat-trick.

Both of Fernandes' hat-tricks have now come in United's first home game of the season. He has also recorded 17 goal involvements in his last 15 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, including 12 in his last nine at Old Trafford.

United have now won nine of their last 10 Premier League games at Old Trafford in 2026, collecting 27 points, more than any other side at home this calendar year.

Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest extended Andoni Iraola's unbeaten Premier League run to 20 matches.

He is only the 12th manager to oversee an unbeaten run of at least 20 Premier League games and the first to achieve it across spells with two different clubs.

Morgan Gibbs-White was again influential for Forest, taking his tally to 17 Premier League goal involvements in 2026, including 13 goals and four assists.

Chelsea made it two wins from two with a 4-3 victory over Brighton, taking their tally to seven goals across their opening two Premier League games.

Xabi Alonso is only the fourth manager whose team has scored seven or more goals across his first two Premier League games in charge.

Joao Pedro also became only the sixth player in Premier League history to score, assist and score an own goal in the same match.

Brighton had 74.4% possession, the highest recorded by any team against Chelsea since 2003/04.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Leeds against Brentford, becoming the only player to have scored in each of the last 11 Premier League seasons, from 2016/17 through 2026-27.

Leeds have also now gone 10 consecutive seasons unbeaten in their opening home league game.

Gameweek 2 concludes at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Arsenal at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday. (ANI)

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