Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea resume campaign post international break with dominant wins

London [UK], October 11 (ANI): Defending champions Arsenal and Chelsea registered thumping wins at their respective home venues to resume their Premier League campaigns with a bang following an international break on Saturday.

While the Gunners came back from behind to register a 2-1 win over Leeds United, Chelsea had a goal-fest against Bournemouth, thrashing them 5-1.

Advertisement

With the defending champions playing at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners wanted to avoid an early slump after a 3-0 loss to Brighton before the international break. David Raya made sure Arsenal avoided an attack from Leeds, making four saves to deny the Whites a lead.

Advertisement

With the first half being a goalless affair, a cross from Gudmundsson across the goal came to James Justin, who wasted no time in driving it in the net 10 minutes after half-time, as per Sky Sports.

However, the defending champions showed their class and temperament, with Riccardo Calafiori tapping in after a cross from Noni Madueke put across the penalty area by Ben White. The scores were level in the 62nd minute.

Advertisement

In the 70th minute, Bruno Guimaraes, who had come off the bench, scored the winner for Arsenal, being teed up by a flick from Declan Rice.

Man City and Arsenal now stand at 15 points each, with Man City's unbeaten record and goal difference keeping them at the top.

On the other side at Stamford Bridge, two stunning goals from Jordan Henderson moved Chelsea to fifth spot with a win over Bournemouth.

After a hiccup against Brentford before the international break, Chelsea's attacking gameplay was on full display, with Henderson scoring in the second minute, receiving the ball from Cole Palmer, who went inside the box and cut back the ball to the English midfielder.

Just a minute later, a shot from Morgan Rogers flicked off Antonio Silva and doubled the lead. A VAR check followed on Joao Pedro, who was found jostling with Silva, but the goal stood to the delight of the home crowd.

With the scoreline 2-0 at the break in favour of Chelsea, Pedro slammed a third 30 seconds into the second half.

A strike from Evanilson in the 51st minute gave Chelsea a ray of hope, but Pedro's second strike in the 67th minute gave Chelsea some more cushion. In the 70th minute, after Palmer was fouled, Henderson delivered a stunning free-kick goal from 25 yards, with the scoreline left undisturbed till the end. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)