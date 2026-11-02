Premier League: Arsenal end Anfield wait in gameweek 9, Spurs fire 34 shots

London [UK], November 2 (ANI): Gameweek 9 of the 2026/27 Premier League season delivered a long-awaited win and a string of historic firsts.

Arsenal won at Anfield for the first time since 2012 to move to 24 points, Brighton beat Manchester City away from home for the first time, and Cole Palmer reached 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea, keeping Manchester United winless across all competitions for nine games.

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Here are some of the key numbers and stories from the ninth round of fixtures.

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-ARSENAL END THEIR ANFIELD WAIT

Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 to win at Anfield for the first time in any competition since September 2012, ending a run of 16 visits without a victory.

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Their 24 points from nine games are the most by any team at this stage of a Premier League season since the Gunners themselves in 2022/23.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have won 81.1 per cent of the league games in which they have scored first, a rate bettered only by Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho among managers whose sides have opened the scoring 100 or more times.

-HAVERTZ BECOMES THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S TOP GERMAN SCORER

Kai Havertz’s winner made him the highest-scoring German player in Premier League history with 46 goals, moving past İlkay Gundogan (45). Both of his Premier League goals against Liverpool have put his side 1-0 up at Anfield, for Chelsea in August 2021 and for Arsenal last weekend.

-BRIGHTON BREAK THEIR CITY HOODOO

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium, their first away win against City in any competition at the 18th attempt. City had 21 shots but failed to score in a home league game for the first time in 23 matches.

Brighton have won five of their last six league games, all without conceding, and their six clean sheets are the most of any side this season.

-SPURS LAY SIEGE TO PALACE

Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since February 2025. Spurs had 34 shots to Palace’s two, their most in a Premier League game since February 2016.

Only Virgil van Dijk (6) has scored more Premier League goals among centre backs since the start of last season than Jan Paul van Hecke (5).

-PALMER HITS 50 AS UNITED’S SLUMP DEEPENS

Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Manchester United. He got there in his 105th appearance, and only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (84) and Diego Costa (85) reached the milestone faster for the Blues.

United are winless in nine games in all competitions (D3 L6), and last went longer without a win in September 1984.

-EVANILSON KEEPS BOURNEMOUTH ROLLING

Bournemouth beat Leeds United 2-0 to win three successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time.

Evanilson has scored in four straight league games, his longest such run in the competition. He is also the first Brazilian to score in the Premier League on Halloween since Raphinha in 2021.

-BRENTFORD MARK A HOME CENTURY WITH A WIN

Brentford beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their 100th Premier League home game, and have scored first in eight of their last nine league games. Forest have failed to score in five of their nine games this season, and no side has drawn a blank more often.

-COVENTRY STRIKE FROM DISTANCE

Coventry City beat Sunderland 3-1 and scored twice from outside the box in a Premier League game for the first time since Boxing Day 1999. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s first Premier League goal made him the first Asian player to score for Coventry in the competition.

Sunderland’s five points are their lowest after nine games since 2016/17, the season they were relegated.

-HULL’S POINTS HAUL KEEPS GROWING

Hull City drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town and have 11 points from their opening nine Premier League games. Only once have the Tigers had more at this stage of a top-flight season (20 in 2008/09).

Oliver McBurnie scored his first-ever Premier League direct free kick, the first by a Hull player in the top flight since Robert Snodgrass against Everton in December 2016.

-JACKSON STAYS HOT AS FULHAM HOLD VILLA

Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Fulham to stretch their unbeaten league run to five games. Fulham’s goal was a Zion Suzuki own goal, making him the first Asian goalkeeper ever to score an own goal in the Premier League.

No Premier League player scored more goals in all competitions in October than Nicolas Jackson (6), and he is the first Villa player to score in three successive home league games since Morgan Rogers in April 2024.

-MATETA SEES RED AS PALACE’S SLIDE CONTINUES

Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off after 13 minutes, the earliest a player has ever been dismissed against Spurs in a Premier League match.

Palace have now lost three league games in a row without scoring for the first time since March 2023.

GAMEWEEK 9: NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

-16 | Arsenal’s winless visits to Anfield before this victory

-24 | Arsenal’s points from nine games

-46 | Havertz’s Premier League goals, a record for a German player

-0 | Liverpool’s shots on target, a first at Anfield on record

-96% | Trey Nyoni’s pass completion on his first league start

-18 | Brighton’s attempts to win away at Manchester City

-34 | Tottenham’s shots against Crystal Palace

-13 | Minutes played when Mateta was sent off

-50 | Cole Palmer’s Premier League goals for Chelsea

-9 | Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions

-4 | Evanilson’s successive Premier League games with a goal

-100 | Brentford’s Premier League home games

-2 | Coventry’s goals from outside the box, a first since 1999

-11 | Hull City’s points from nine games

-6 | Nicolas Jackson’s goals in all competitions in October. (ANI)

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